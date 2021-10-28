Benjamin Alan Paradee

Mark Alan Patterson was born to John and Sara Patterson on Sept. 11, 1941, in the town of Fairmont, West Virginia. Mark’s father John, commonly referred to as Marcus, was a design engineer at a glass fabrication facility and moved the family, including Mark and his older brother Brian, to Alton, Illinois, for work when Mark was 9 years old. The Pattersons resided in Alton until Mark had graduated from high school. Mark gave higher education “the ol’ college try,” but struggled until he decided to enlist in the Navy in 1961. During his time in the Navy, Mark became an X-ray technician. He met his first wife, Carol Brown, while stationed in Florida, and the two were married in 1964.

