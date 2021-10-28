CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Benjamin Alan Paradee

starpublications.online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Alan Paradee passed away suddenly after a brief illness on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in Greeneville, TN. He was born on May 25, 1955 in Laurel, where he spent much time on Horsey’s Pond in his boat, fishing and enjoying being out on the water. Ben graduated from Laurel High...

starpublications.online

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Basin Herald

Mark Alan Patterson

Mark Alan Patterson was born to John and Sara Patterson on Sept. 11, 1941, in the town of Fairmont, West Virginia. Mark’s father John, commonly referred to as Marcus, was a design engineer at a glass fabrication facility and moved the family, including Mark and his older brother Brian, to Alton, Illinois, for work when Mark was 9 years old. The Pattersons resided in Alton until Mark had graduated from high school. Mark gave higher education “the ol’ college try,” but struggled until he decided to enlist in the Navy in 1961. During his time in the Navy, Mark became an X-ray technician. He met his first wife, Carol Brown, while stationed in Florida, and the two were married in 1964.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Current Publishing

Column: Home of President Benjamin Harrison

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site at 1230 N. Delaware St. in Indianapolis includes one of the nation’s most authentic presidential homes, with about 80 percent of its contents used by Harrison and his family. Benjamin Harrison was born in Ohio in 1833, the grandson of William Henry Harrison, the ninth...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Scranton Times

Jeremy Alan Clark

Jeremy Alan Clark, 17, of Vandling, died early Saturday morning, Oct. 23, in a hit and run accident on Route 171 in Clifford Twp. Born in Scranton, son of Cassandra Himko Clark, Vandling, and the late Jason R. Clark, he attended Forest City Regional High School. He was employed as a cook at Germana’s Pizzeria, Nicholson.
VANDLING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Newport Buzz

RIP Alan Richards

Alan Richards, 76 of Middletown has sadly made his journey up to the Spirit in the Sky on October 27, 2021. As a Middletowner his whole life, completed school, served his country for 6 years, studied accounting at Johnson & Wales before dedicating 35 years at Electric Boat. Surviving Alan’s...
WSOC Charlotte

Local deli expanding with second Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Restaurateur Lincoln Clark is doubling down on The Good Wurst Co. He’s signed a deal for a 2,700-square-foot restaurant at Vantage South End. [ ALSO READ: Jewish deli tables plans for restaurant in Charlotte ]. That $300 million project is being developed by Charlotte-based The Spectrum Cos....
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy