Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins in late October. Baldwin was on the set of his newest project, the western "Rust," when he fired the gun that also wounded director Joel Souza. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees released a statement (via NBC News), saying that a "live single round was accidentally fired." An eyewitness to the fatal shooting told Showbiz 411 that the bullet went through Hutchins and hit the clavicle of Souza. Both were rushed to the hospital, but Hutchins died on her way to the hospital by helicopter. The source told the outlet that Baldwin repeatedly said, "In all my years, I've never been handed a hot gun."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO