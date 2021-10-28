CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar nudges higher as bond yields climb

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since last Wednesday at 1.2424 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.2% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly a week against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as oil prices fell and investors grew cautious ahead of an expected reduction of economic stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2403 to the greenback, or 80.63 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest level since last Wednesday at 1.2424. In October, the currency was up 2.3%, its biggest gain since last November. We are seeing some "consolidation of October's gains," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk manager at Western Union Business Solutions. "The Canadian dollar doesn't trade in a vacuum so when you have a U.S. dollar that's a little stronger overall, the Canadian dollar will get swept up with other currencies," Goshko added. The U.S. dollar rallied against a basket of major currencies as the Fed kicked off its two-day policy meeting where it was expected to announce it will begin tapering its massive asset purchases put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gains for the greenback came as the Reserve Bank of Australia sounded a more dovish tone than investors had anticipated, sending the Aussie to its biggest one-day loss since Sept. 29. Last week, the Bank of Canada said it could hike rates as soon as April, three months earlier than previously thought. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.2% lower at $83.91 a barrel ahead of weekly U.S. supply reports expected to show a rise in crude inventories. Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The Canadian 10-year yield fell 1.6 basis points to 1.733%, after touching on Monday its highest intraday level since May 2019 at 1.766%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO