Spartans set to host five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin on campus this weekend

Coziah is obviously very talented. We’ve been excited about him since we signed him. I thought he was going to be in more of a backup rotational role this year and felt like he was going to really grow as the season went on. Obviously, he's been forced into a different scenario now. And I thought he's playing pretty well, so the defensive coaches and so I think as he continues to gain more experience and more confidence, he's a twitchy guy that's got the size that really you want that that position, it's hard to find. And we've been really pleased with him. D’Von is a year older, has obviously been in the program a little bit longer. He's got a little bit better understanding of how and why we do things. But another really talented guy. Both out of Maryland, McDonogh High School and DeMatha. I think both of them have a bright future. Obviously the scenario has changed from the beginning of the year to now what their role and our expectations are going to be.

FOOTBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO