Last call for haunted houses in Alabama as Halloween approaches

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Halloween is just days away and that means it’s last call for haunted houses as many of the local attractions are wrapping up their spooky seasons.

Warehouse 31 scarers prepare for their shifts, starting with the makeup chair and stopping by the costume closet.

CBS 42 visited Warehouse 31 in Pelham , a local favorite haunted house that’s been inspiring nightmares from this location since 2013.

There is also a number of other local haunted houses available for you to visit:

Atrox Factory – 8404 Parkway Dr, Leeds, AL 35094

– 8404 Parkway Dr, Leeds, AL 35094 Nightmare 3008 – 1731 Decatur Hwy, Fultondale, AL 35068

– 1731 Decatur Hwy, Fultondale, AL 35068 Insanitarium Haunted Attraction – 8433 Gadsden Hwy, Trussville, AL 35173

– 8433 Gadsden Hwy, Trussville, AL 35173

Fright Furnace, an attraction traditionally held at Sloss Furnaces, will not be open this season, according to a statement on their website.

