CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Last call for haunted houses in Alabama as Halloween approaches

By Landon Wexler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMX9O_0cfOPyGL00

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Halloween is just days away and that means it’s last call for haunted houses as many of the local attractions are wrapping up their spooky seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVIcC_0cfOPyGL00
Warehouse 31 scarers prepare for their shifts, starting with the makeup chair and stopping by the costume closet.

CBS 42 visited Warehouse 31 in Pelham , a local favorite haunted house that’s been inspiring nightmares from this location since 2013.

There is also a number of other local haunted houses available for you to visit:

Fright Furnace, an attraction traditionally held at Sloss Furnaces, will not be open this season, according to a statement on their website.

You can learn more about visiting Warehouse 31 and purchasing tickets here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Wild About Animals: Meet the Squirrel Monkeys at the Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo. CBS 42’s news anchor Jack Royer takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to a group of squirrel monkeys. Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pelham, AL
Sports
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Trussville, AL
Government
City
Fultondale, AL
Trussville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Leeds, AL
City
Trussville, AL
Pelham, AL
Lifestyle
Pelham, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Pelham, AL
Trussville, AL
Lifestyle
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa officials, Terry Saban break ground for River District Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa city officials, along with Terry Saban, broke ground Wednesday morning for the new River District Park. It is the first phase of the much-anticipated Saban Center. Terry Saban says this is a day she and her family have been waiting for. “This is an exciting day not just for Tuscaloosa but […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

‘We didn’t want this in our neighborhood:’ Birmingham residents concerned about crematory coming to Echo Highlands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The thought of breathing the air emitted from a crematory isn’t a pleasant one. Especially during the pandemic, when nationwide the number of deaths and cremations are up, according to the Cremation Association of North America. Neighbors in Birmingham’s Echo Highlands community are fighting that very idea. “The issue is frightening […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama pediatricians gearing up for COVID vaccine for kids 5-11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the Pfizer vaccine entering the final approval stages for kids 5-11, Alabama doctors are preparing for shipments of the dosage as early as next week. When it comes to how many doses each hospital or pediatric practice gets will depend on how many patients they serve. Dr. Anne Byars with […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted Houses#Wiat#Warehouse 31#Al 35094 Nightmare#Al 35173#Sloss Furnaces
CBS 42

Train crossings blocked becoming problem in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Stalled trains are becoming a problem in communities across Central Alabama; from St. Clair County to Birmingham and beyond. The latest incident is happening in West Birmingham, where multiple crossings are impacted. A train has been blocking 24th Street Southwest and Pearson Avenue for days and it’s causing a major headache […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

WATCH: Gov. Ivey tours local production facility in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey was in Cullman on Wednesday to tour a local production facility. The Alabama governor toured HomTex, Inc.’s production facility along with HomTex President and CFO Jeremy Wooten, company founder Jerry Wooteen, as well as local elected officials. In April 2020, HomTex shifted its focus from traditional products to […]
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
CBS 42

North Alabama police chief dies of COVID-19, regretted vaccine choice

IDER, Ala. (AP) — The widow of a small-town Alabama police chief who died of COVID-19 says he loved the community he served and regretted his decision against getting vaccinated. Ider Police Chief Buddy Crabtree died Saturday of the illness caused by the new coronavirus. His widow, Kristie Crabtree, tells a local news outlet that […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy