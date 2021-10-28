Angelina Jolie Makes Caftans Glam in a Bright Green Dress & Classic Heels

Angelina Jolie proved that she can make any silhouette look chic at the “Eternals” after-party in London last night.

Spotted leaving the post-premiere event with her children, the film’s star opted for bright color in a Kelly green caftan dress. The flowing silhouette featured a dipped neckline with a loose appeal, billowing down to an ankle-length hem.

On her feet, Jolie kept the attention focused on her dress by deciding on a classic set of heels. The pointed-toe pumps offered a nude appeal with patent leather uppers, a rounded vamp and a heightened stiletto lift.

Earlier this week, Jolie brought trends of the early 2000s to her photocall for “Eternals” in Italy.

Taking place during the Rome Film Festival, the leading lady posed alongside her co-stars in a strapless little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana; the silhouette included a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a silky leather-like structure for a twist on the throwback slip dress trend.

She matched the design to strappy sandals set atop a stiletto heel.

You can oftentimes find Angelina Jolie herself in a mix of designs from top labels — think Versace little black dresses and Givenchy couture ensembles. As for footwear, classic pumps are the most common silhouette in the “Wanted” star ‘s rotation. Her go-to brands include Gabriela Hearst, Salvatore Ferragamo and Kurt Geiger amongst other top labels. As she was promoting her film “Maleficent,” Jolie also frequented heels from Christian Louboutin who created a line of custom heels inspired by the movie for the actress.

