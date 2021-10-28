CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No evidence linking husband of missing Lands Commission lady to disappearance – Police

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have moved to quell rumours circulating on social media that the husband of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission who has gone missing, is linked to her disappearance. Police said in a statement dated...

www.primenewsghana.com

Fox News

Oklahoma woman, 80, disappears while looking for missing son

An 80-year-old Oklahoma woman has disappeared while looking for her missing son and authorities are searching for an unidentified person of interest, the Tulsa County Sheriff confirmed. Glenda "Cookie" Parton was last seen with a man at a business in the Turley, Oklahoma, area on Monday evening, the department tweeted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Missing from Chicago, Illinois: The Disappearance of the Thompson Family

The Thompson Family Missing from Chicago, IllinoisLipstick Alley. 43-year old Lydia Thompson and her 40-year old husband Everett had two boys, 8-year old Andrew and 11-year old Everett, Jr. They raised their family in the 8100 block of Rhodes Avenue in Chicago and the couple owned EAT, a restaurant in Park Manor. Lydia’s father had passed and left the home to Lydia and her siblings. Each one owned one-third of the property. Lydia had a brother named Kenneth White who had just been released from prison due to a rape conviction. Kenneth came to live at the house, which everyone was unhappy about. Everett’s family felt Kenneth was a “freeloader” and about four months after he moved in, Lydia called 911 saying he threatened to kill her with an ax. The police came, but no arrest was made.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Body of missing United executive found a year after his disappearance

Human remains found at a nature reserve in Illinois have been confirmed to be those of a United Airlines executive who went missing last year.The body was discovered on Friday hanging by a belt from an uprooted tree at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, about 25 miles outside of Chicago, police chief David Pederson said, adding there were no signs of wrongdoing.A forensic odonatologist examined dental records and identified the body to be of Jacob Cefolia, DuPage County Forest Preserve District police said on Sunday.Cefolia, a senior vice president of worldwide sales for United, was last seen on 7...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1049 The Edge

Person of Interest in Mary Lands Disappearence on Trial for Raping Teen

The lone person of interest in the 2004 disappearance of a Marshall, Michigan woman is on trial for raping a 16-year-old. The fiance of Mary Lands, 54-year-old Christopher Pratt, is on trial for raping a then 16-year-old in 2018. Pratt was the last person to see Mary alive. Mary was declared dead in 2011, despite her remains never being recovered. Foul play is suspected in her disappearance.
MARSHALL, MI
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

NYC drug kingpin Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of truck window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Actress Charged After Police Allegedly Find Drugs During Raid

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, has officially been charged after she was arrested during a drug raid in August. The 28-year-old, who later claimed she was framed, was also granted permanent bail while she awaits trial. Two of her associates, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, are also facing charges.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Dad Slits Throat Of 8-Year-Old After She Refuses To Speak About Mother's Alleged Affair

A man has been arrested after murdering his 8-year-old daughter, who refused to speak about her mother's alleged affair when the man questioned her about it, police said. The police arrested the suspect, identified as Radhakrishnan, 34, Sunday for fatally stabbing his daughter and slitting her throat after barging into a residence where his two children lived with his estranged wife. The incident took place on Oct. 30 at Chennai, a city in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

‘There’s Bodies On The Floor:’ Two Dead, Over a Dozen Injured In Mass Shooting At Halloween Party In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Joliet police late Sunday were searching for two men who shot more than a dozen people, killing one man and one woman, at a Halloween party Sunday just after midnight. Authorities said that around 12:39 a.m., a Will County Sherriff’s sergeant heard 10 to 12 gunshots in the area of Jackson and Walnut streets area while on patrol. The sergeant arrived on the scene and saw about 100 people fleeing from the area, police said. Sheriff’s deputies found that the party had been in the backyard at 1018 E. Jackson St., and the shooting happened near a DJ...
JOLIET, IL
WISN

'Senseless': 3 shot dead over parking spot dispute, mom says

MILWAUKEE — A mother says her daughter and two other people were shot dead in a fight over how a car was parked. The shooting happened at about 9:35 p.m. Thursday at North 8th and West Cherry streets in Milwaukee. Police said four people suffered gunshot wounds. The Medical Examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WREG

Nine-year-old dies from Fentanyl overdose

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 9-year-old girl found unresponsive in her bed died from a Fentanyl overdose in May. Memphis police said Kimberly Knox was discovered by her mother and pronounced dead at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. At the time, police said the little girl had a history of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBOY 12 News

Woman charged after deputies receive call of individuals passed out in vehicle with children present in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies received a call of people passed out in a vehicle with children present in Randolph County. On Oct. 29, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Beverly five-lane area of Elkins in reference to an individual being passed out in a vehicle […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

