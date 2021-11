Under Together for LA’s initiative, 24 brick-and-mortar businesses to participate in this invite-only program. Following the success of the Keep Our Shops on the Block grant earlier this year, which deployed financial aid to 481 small brick-and-mortar businesses in the retail and personal care sector, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation Los Angeles (LISC LA) has expanded the program and the services offered and launched an invite-only digital literacy accelerator for diverse-owned businesses. The virtual accelerator program is designed to help Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) owned small businesses in the personal care, retail and food industries utilize digital technology towards business growth. This program was made possible through the Together for LA partnership and the generosity of Wells Fargo.

