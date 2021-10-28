CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas Options Mark Shaw Book ‘Collateral Damage’ To Turn Into Documentary Film

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZeUD_0cfOOSxk00

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg , Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips’ production company Unrealistic Ideas has taken the rights to bestselling author Mark Shaw ’s non-fiction book, Collateral Damage : The Mysterious Deaths of Marilyn Monroe, Dorothy Kilgallen and the Ties That Bind Them to Robert Kennedy and the JFK Assassination . Unrealistic Ideas plans to develop the IP into a documentary feature film.

In his book, Shaw, a noted historian, former criminal defense attorney and TV network legal analyst connects the dots between the three 20th century icons for the first time, finally providing an intriguing, well-documented and credible account of how Monroe and Kilgallen were denied justice when they mysteriously died in the 1960s. Shaw uses fresh evidence garnered from more than 100 primary-source witnesses, while retrieving clues from secret government reports and a flawed autopsy to reveal that then Attorney General Robert Kennedy was the main suspect in orchestrating Marilyn Monroe’s death.

“If there had been no cover-up of RFK’s complicity in the murder of Marilyn in 1962 and he had been prosecuted based on compelling evidence at the time, the assassination of JFK by Bobby’s enemies would not have happened—changing the course of history and preventing the murder of journalist and TV personality Dorothy Kilgallen,” said Shaw. “I am thrilled my book and extensive research will be the bedrock of a riveting and jaw-dropping documentary film.”

Tom Muschamp is set to direct and edit the documentary, with his producing partner Mia Cortez, and will tell much of the story through Kilgallen’s voice, using her writing and Shaw’s research about her in his previous book, The Reporter Who Knew Too Much as source material, while using the latest technology to create explorable three-dimensional worlds from existing photographs and conflating archival film with modern-day reconstructions.

“I want to bring this incredible story to life for a new generation that might not know much about the time period,” said Muschamp. “I believe Mark Shaw’s compelling research could even trigger a reopening of the inquiry into Marilyn’s death.”

Among Wahlberg’s documentary fare, he served as EP on the HBO docu-series McMillions which received five Emmy nominations and as an EP on the Discovery special The Lost Lincoln.

Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Tease The Uncharted Movie - "The Adventure Of A Lifetime"

Hollywood mega-stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are starring in Sony's long-awaited Uncharted movie, which finally has its first trailer. The two actors have now shed some additional light on the project in a behind-the-scenes video in which they talk about how the film will be "uncharted" in terms of doing things that have never been done before in an action movie.
AFM: Maverick Producer Fernando Sulichin on Working With Sean Penn, Oliver Stone and Spike Lee

It’s been a crazy year for Fernando Sulichin. But then crazy is kind of Sulichin’s wheelhouse. The 56-year-old head of production at finance group New Element Media — born in Argentina, based in London — has built his career in the independent film business backing the movies and directors that don’t fit the mainstream models. His first big break came with Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, which he joined as an associate producer, helping secure the first-ever film shoot in Mecca for the project. Sulichin’s eclectic tastes have led him to work with auteur outsiders Larry Clark (Bully), Harmony Korine (Spring Breakers), Jonas...
Paramount Players Options Gregg Hurwitz 'Marked Man' Books for Film Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The division of the ViacomCBS-owned studio, run by Jeremy Kramer, is eyeing lower budgets for the contemporary noir thrillers and specifically looking for diverse and perhaps first-time writers and directors to create the world. More from Variety. 'Pet Sematary' Prequel Casts Double Hand Amputee John W. Lawson (EXCLUSIVE) Paramount's 'Razorblade...
