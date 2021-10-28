CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
B.J. Novak's face is everywhere and he's OK with it

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — B.J. Novak is an international pitch man, but, according to him, he didn't have anything to do with it. "The Office" star's image appears on a variety of products -- from face...

edition.cnn.com

Deseret News

B.J. Novak was Ryan on ‘The Office.’ Now, he appears on products for cologne, face paint and razors

Ryan may have started the fire — but B.J. Novak is selling you razors, cologne and ponchos. Wait, why would “The Office” actor sell you all of these items? Well, it’s not exactly his idea. See, a photo of Novak’s face was added to the public domain years ago, giving companies access to use the picture for their advertisements, according to The New York Times.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

B.J. Novak Accidentally Became The Face Of Random Products Worldwide

B.J. Novak’s face is everywhere, from a bottle of Calvin Klein Encounter perfume in Sweden, to a package of face paint in Uruguay to electric razors in China to knee-length ponchos in Europe — he just never knew it was happening. The actor posted a series of photos on Instagram earlier this week showing the bizarre and unconnected products which feature a stock photo of his face, complete with tousled hair and some stubble.
CELEBRITIES
