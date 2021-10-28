CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modernizing Medicare and Medicaid means addressing the affordability crisis

By Nathan Eddy
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedicare and Medicaid populations must not be ignored in health modernization efforts, said panelists during the HLTH conference in Boston. On October 19, the panel took up the challenge of finding new ways to lower costs and improve outcomes for patients enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and dual eligible...

