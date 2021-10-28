CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Our National Institute of Health Should Be Better

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, unclear and misreported stories about where the virus came from have proliferated. Did it come from the wet market in Wuhan? From the Wuhan Lab? Was it a bio attack?. Early last year, President Donald Trump said that it might have...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation U.S.

What is herd immunity? A public health expert and a medical laboratory scientist explain

The term herd immunity means that enough of a population has gained immunity to stifle a pathogen’s spread. You can think of herd immunity as being similar to fire starting in a field: If the field is dry and filled with weeds, the fire will catch and spread quickly. However, if the field is well-maintained with watering and trimming, the fire will fizzle out. Future embers that might land there will be far less likely to ignite. The embers are much like SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Herd immunity can theoretically be achieved either through infection and recovery or by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mbhs.edu

Francis Collins to step down as the director of the National Institutes of Health by end of the year

A look into Collins' legacy and Blair's relationship with NIH. Dr. Francis Collins announced that he would be stepping down as the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Oct. 5, marking the change of an era in the world of science and scientific research. Through three different presidents and for more than 12 years, Collins served as the director of NIH, contributing towards major advances in the scientific community.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Mace
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Ecohealth Alliance#Vanity Fair
Brenham Banner-Press

How Medicaid Supports Our Nation’s Health

(StatePoint) The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities across our nation’s healthcare system, shining a light on disparities in access to care and health outcomes. People of color and those with low incomes are often left without access to high-quality, affordable health insurance, causing them to delay or forgo lifesaving care. Strides...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy