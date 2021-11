Washington -- Remember the days when --pre-presidency! -- Joe Biden used to be given to uttering gaffes? He would utter a lot of them. I remember him in debate with the pulchritudinous Sarah Palin. In fact, he made so many gaffes we began calling him the gaffable Joe Biden. We may look back on those days and call them the "Good Old Days." Now he garbles whole press conferences. As the Wall Street Journal said of his interview with Anderson Cooper last week, "Mr. Biden often doesn't seem to know what he's talking about." The president was talking about nothing in particular when he moved on to the high price of oil in the here and now. He blamed the high price of oil on OPEC and not the Democrats' war against fossil fuels produced in America. Then he said that "ultimately ... investing in renewable energy" is the answer. Yet that might take 20 years or more. Who knows?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO