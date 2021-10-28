Tom Hanks poses with newlyweds after crashing beach wedding and making faux pas: ‘It was the cherry on top’

A couple received love advice on the day of their wedding from Tom Hanks , after the actor stopped by the beach ceremony to take photos with the newlyweds .

Diciembre and Tashia Farries exchanged vows on the beach by the Santa Monica Pier in California on Friday 22 October, before posing for photos with their family and friends.

However, the brides and their guests were surprised when Hanks, an uninvited guest, showed up in a gray hoodie and shorts to join in the photos.

“He asked if he can take a picture with us and gave us a lot of positive words and good love advice,” Tashia told ABC7 of the sweet encounter.

According to Diciembre, who spoke to Today about the moment, it took them a moment to realise that it was Hanks who had crashed the celebration.

“We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realise. It was the cherry on top for our big day,” she said.

Tashia also revealed that the actor, who told the newlyweds that they looked beautiful, had informed them he had been watching the ceremony from afar.

In a video posted to social media of the interaction, the Oscar-winning actor can be seen introducing himself to the newlyweds before happily posing for photos.

However, Hanks did have a brief moment of confusion when he asked the assembled group: “Is the groom around?” before he was informed that the wedding had taken place between the two women, to which he replied: “Oh get out, my stock just exploded!” as the crowd laughed.

The assembled guests also seemed overjoyed by the wedding crasher, as many could be heard yelling: “That’s Woody!” in reference to Hanks’ Toy Story character.

While the experience was notable in its own right, Diciembre told ABC7 it was even more meaningful because her late brother, who died in 2017, and Hanks share a birthday, and so it felt like her sibling was “letting us know that he was there”.

This is not the first time that Hanks has crashed a wedding, as the 65-year-old Forrest Gump star previously posed for photos during a wedding in Central Park in 2016.

At the time, the actor shared a selfie taken of himself and the bride and groom to Twitter, where he’d captioned the photo: “Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx.”