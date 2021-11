This weekend, around 150 players from Virginia, Maryland, DC, and Delaware will make the trip to Hampton, Virginia for the 2021 PBR VA/MD State Games. Players will take part in a Showcase workout Saturday where video will be taken, all of their metrics recorded, including Blast and Trackman. After that, all players will compete in a game. Games will begin Saturday evening and continue throughout the day Sunday.

