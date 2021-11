The Amazon Prime Video official YouTube channel has released a new behind the scenes video for their upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time. In the video, we get a look at some of the set pieces as star Rosamund Pike (Die Another Day, Wrath of the Titans) tells us about the show. She explains that The Wheel of Time takes place in an epic world of fantasy filled with "people who have extraordinary abilities and power." She then reveals that the stakes within the series will be incredibly high. We then hear from showrunner Rafe Judkins, who says that those high stakes are what make The Wheel of Time exciting, "it gives you something emotional and intangible that feels unbelievably special."

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO