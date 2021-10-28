Peacock loses another $520m

Comcast on Thursday reported $230 million in revenue and a $520 million adjusted loss related to NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock in its third-quarter earnings report. That compared to $41 million in revenue and an adjusted loss of $233 million in the comparable year-ago period. For the first time since the launch of Peacock last year, management didn’t provide an update on the number of sign-ups in either the earnings release or call. NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said only that the company has “added a few million more subs” and more monthly active accounts. The company previously said that Peacock had ended the...

