Peacock loses another $520m

Discovery, the multichannel broadcaster, has reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30th. David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, commented: “We made great strides in the quarter operationally, financially and creatively. The team drove solid momentum in our direct-to-consumer business, which we grew to 20 million paid subscribers at quarter end on the strength of our global brands and fan-favourite content, including the Summer Olympic Games and Shark Week. Additionally, we delivered double-digit growth in both advertising and distribution revenues, as we doubled next generation revenues year over year.”
