Peacock loses another $520m

Advanced Television
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile parent Comcast’s NBCUniversal was buoyed by The Tokyo Olympics, its Peacock streaming service delivered another $520 million (€446.8m) quarterly loss, up from $233 million year-on-year. Peacock revenue was $230 million, up from just...

advanced-television.com

