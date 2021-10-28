MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT) Announces Platform License with Nkarta for Natural Killer Cell Therapy Programs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBI”), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high pressure-based instruments, platform technologies and related consumables for the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food and beverage, and other key industries, today announced the strategic expansion of its patented BaroFold technology platform, with continued growth in services, sales and leasing. According to the update, proteins have become the biological molecule of choice in therapeutic drug development due to their high degree of specificity, proven efficacy and minimal side effects. The global protein therapeutics market is expected to reach US $233 billion by 2027. However, the manufacture of proteins as biological therapeutics is time-consuming, complex and struggles with persistent challenges. “The biosimilars market for generic biotherapeutics is rapidly expanding worldwide and it demands lower costs of biotherapeutics. Biomanufacturing throughput and production costs can be slashed significantly if protein drugs are expressed in bacterial cells,” said PBI’s Chief Science Officer Dr. Alexander V. Lazarev. “Traditionally, bacterial systems were considered inferior to the cell cultures obtained from higher organisms due to higher incidence of certain issues, such as the formation of aggregates and the ‘misfolding’ of polypeptides that fold in a specific pattern to give a protein its function. PBIs BaroFold(TM) technology platform, based on the innovative use of high pressure and protected by the companys eight issued patent families, offers a uniquely gentle, exquisitely controllable and cost-effective way to address these manufacturing challenges.”

