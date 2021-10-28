Office Pride of Richmond-Bon Air Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Leading educational child care provider invites families to free health-and-fitness event to benefit Family Promise and charities across the country. November 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // BALTIMORE, Md. - Kiddie Academy®, a premier provider of educational child care, invites children and families to Field Day, a fun, fitness-themed event filled with developmentally appropriate games and physical activities, while supporting various nonprofit groups with donations. One charity recipient will be Kiddie Academy’s national partnering nonprofit, Family Promise, an organization designed to empower families experiencing homelessness. Field Day will be hosted at Kiddie Academy locations across the country during the month of November. Donations to each Academy’s respective chosen charitable organization are appreciated, but not required to attend.
