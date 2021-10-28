Office Pride of Richmond-Bon Air Celebrates 10th Anniversary

November 02, 2021 // Franchising.com // DENVER, Colo. - Rush Bowls - a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl - announces three locations to open in the Denver area within the next four years. Potential locations for these restaurants include the Denver metro area, near the University of Denver campus, and Louisville, which is a suburb about 45 minutes north of the city. The first of the Turpens’ Rush Bowls locations will open in mid-2022, with the other two planned to open in the following years.

