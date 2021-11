A few weeks ago, fellow editor, dear friend, and head honcho Nathan Stevens reached out to me and asked if I was interested in playing The Bear & The Admiral. I hesitated, as I had never heard of it, nor its sole developer and publisher, Jack Boylan, nor had I seen much about it online. At time of publishing, it looks like there are no other critic reviews on Metacritic, either. I found a mention of it on no more than three websites, a small trailer…and that was it. All I knew was that it was a hand-drawn platformer about a bear and an admiral, and that it was coming soon. After some time (and realization that I had little plans in the upcoming weekend), I told Nathan, “sure, I’m down.”

