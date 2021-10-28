CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Film Room #8: James Robinson

Jaguars.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Jaguars Film Room, former football player and...

www.jaguars.com

FanSided

Jaguars: 5 players other than James Robinson that must shine in Week 8

James Robinson has arguably been the Jacksonville Jaguars’ most valuable player in 2021, and if he isn’t, he’s close to it. The former Illinois State Redbird is Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded running back since Week 3. His presence allows the Jaguars have a balanced offense. Against, the Miami Dolphins, Robinson...
NFL
Yardbarker

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Not Overlooking James Robinson, Improving Jaguars

After finishing with a dreadful 1-15 record last season and earning the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, expectations were fairly low for coach Urban Meyer taking over a rebuilding Jaguars squad, at least in the short term. While it hasn't reflected in the win/loss column just yet and...
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars RB James Robinson is re-energized, ready to enjoy more wins

Jaguars running back James Robinson appears to be re-energized, eager for a new start in which he expects to enjoy more wins than they experience over the first six games. It's a belief shared by Robinson's teammates that there is no going back to the doldrums of their 1-5 start mired by too many mistakes, inability to finish games, and giving up too much yardage and points.
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars RB James Robinson leaves game, offense scoreless in 1st half

The Jacksonville Jaguars are losing 17-0 to the Seattle Seahawks, and it may be difficult for them to mount a comeback after losing second-year running back James Robinson to an ankle injury. The Jags’ PR department announced that Robinson is questionable to return with an ankle injury. There wasn’t a...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Jaguars' James Robinson Avoided 'Serious' Injury, Expected to Be Day-to-Day

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson reportedly avoided a serious injury after leaving Week 8's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news, noting Robinson is expected to be day-to-day. The 23-year-old appeared to suffer a foot injury at the end of the first quarter. He...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jaguars down 14-0 to Seahawks and with James Robinson on sideline

Things are not going well for the Jaguars in Seattle. They trail 14-0 and running back James Robinson is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Robinson has four carries for 17 yards and a 22-yard reception when he appeared to tweak his ankle. The Seahawks already have 136 yards...
NFL
Jaguars.com

The Day After: Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7

JACKSONVILLE – A day after, senior writer John Oehser examines what we learned from the Jaguars' 31-7 the Seattle Seahawks in a 2021 Week 8 game at Lumen Field Seattle, Wash., Sunday …. 1. The troubles in Seattle are real to an unreal extent. The Jaguars have lost all four...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7

SEATTLE, Wash. – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan with quick thoughts after the Jaguars' 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in a 2021 Week 8 game at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., Sunday …. Oehser…. New weeks, familiar struggles. Issues that have...
NFL
Jaguars.com

Jaguars Wednesday: Robinson still "day to day"

JACKSONVILLE – James Robinson has a chance to play Sunday. That's true even though the Jaguars' second-year running back didn't practice Wednesday – and Head Coach Urban Meyer said it could be true even if Robinson has little preparation the rest of the week. "He is at that point where...
NFL
Jaguars.com

O-Zone: Must be some misunderstanding

JACKSONVILLE – Look-Ahead Wednesday …. O-man, how could we not pick up a receiver for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence?. The NFL's trade deadline passed Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the Jaguars indeed did not make a move before that deadline. The team did explore the possibility of a trade – as it constantly explores all possibilities to improve the roster. And the team is very aware of its shortcomings at receiver. But the job of General Manager Trent Baalke and Head Coach Urban Meyer is not only to improve the roster – but to do so in a way that makes sense for both the short- and long-term. Yes, the Jaguars want to get better at receiver. But they weren't going to give up significant draft capital for a player who wasn't going to be here long-term. Or who didn't make a significant difference in the speed at the position. And the idea of giving up draft capital for a veteran on a 1-6 team didn't have much appeal, either.
NFL
FanSided

Jaguars RB James Robinson could play but Carlos Hyde ready to go

The Jacksonville Jaguars are not dwelling on their 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 and are getting ready to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Although the game will be at TIAA Bank Field, it has the potential to become a blowout if the Jags play the way they did last week.
NFL
