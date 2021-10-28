Film Room #8: James Robinson

JACKSONVILLE – Look-Ahead Wednesday …. O-man, how could we not pick up a receiver for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence?. The NFL's trade deadline passed Tuesday at 4 p.m., and the Jaguars indeed did not make a move before that deadline. The team did explore the possibility of a trade – as it constantly explores all possibilities to improve the roster. And the team is very aware of its shortcomings at receiver. But the job of General Manager Trent Baalke and Head Coach Urban Meyer is not only to improve the roster – but to do so in a way that makes sense for both the short- and long-term. Yes, the Jaguars want to get better at receiver. But they weren't going to give up significant draft capital for a player who wasn't going to be here long-term. Or who didn't make a significant difference in the speed at the position. And the idea of giving up draft capital for a veteran on a 1-6 team didn't have much appeal, either.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO