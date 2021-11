The Week 8 NFL Power Rankings are here, and I’m not pulling any punches. There are far too many uncompetitive teams in the league right now, which ruined my viewing experience this week. However, after six weeks of some absolutely magical football, we were due for a down week. We chalk this one up as a one-hit wonder, and we hope for a better product in Week 8!

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO