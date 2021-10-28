Susan Chiancone

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan has 30+ years of financial and operational experience in the retail, real estate development, construction...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

Champion Impact Capital launches investment platform for local entrepreneurs, backers

A new initiative is underway to connect investors and entrepreneurs in an effort to solve local community challenges brought on by the pandemic. Aided by a $950,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Association’s SPRINT Challenge, Dallas-based impact investor Champion Impact Capital has launched Spark North Texas, an investment platform aimed at funding ideas that will better the lives of local residents.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS
tcbmag.com

Susan Turzinski

Meet Susan Turzinski, Avanade’s Director of Alliance Management. A former partner strategy lead for Microsoft’s US solution assessments team, Susan has 10 years of Microsoft experience and extensive experience in sales, partner sales and sales management. Susan helps clients take advantage of the depth of technology experience that the Avanade and Microsoft partnership has to offer in digital transformation, cloud migration and more. Contact Susan for more information: susan.turzinski@avanade.co.
BUSINESS
#Real Estate Development
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
STOCKS
fox10phoenix.com

How to get a $50,000 personal loan

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. A...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

Longtime Stradley Ronon partner Alan Gedrich dies at 61

He worked at Stradley Ronon since 1987, most of that time as a member of its vaunted investment management practice. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

You Need to Know This About Growth Investing Strategies

Growth investing is a strategy that centers on choosing stocks and similar investments that have significant growth potential. A portfolio that’s growth-focused may include stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other securities. The goal of growth investing is to … Continue reading → The post You Need to Know This About Growth Investing Strategies appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
STOCKS
bizjournals

After nearly running out of money in 2020, Birds Barbershop leaders again envisions expansion

Birds co-founder Jayson Rapaport says the iconic chain nearly ran out of money in 2020, having burnt through most of its savings while its stores were completely shut down for a couple of months in 2020. But with some help from its banker, hundreds of thousands of dollars in in federal funding and a lot of flexibility, it is back from the brink — and nearing pre-Covid levels of staffing and revenue. Click through to read more about how this 15-year-old iconic Austin business is evolving for the new normal.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

To safeguard your business against fraud, understand the risks (podcast)

Businesses of any size could be a target of fraud — and the worst part is, it comes in many forms. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increase in a specific type of fraud called business email compromise (BEC), according to Bethany Rambo Cleland, senior vice president and director of treasury management sales at Academy Bank, in this podcast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bizjournals

Letter to the Editor: Job training is more than numbers. It's economic mobility.

The Business Journal editorial (Oct. 29) headline states, “Workforce training programs must be transparent,accountable.” We agree! However, the editorial doesn’t acknowledge why many job training programs, even successful ones, don’t place every participant into a job. Sometimes participants are forced to leave training programs not because they are ineffective but because they lose child care, their car breaks down, or maybe they simply cannot afford to not work anymore and so they take a “right now” job to support themselves and their families.
JOBS
bizjournals

Big-ticket items for minimizing your estate

Beth Handwerker is an adjunct professor in the finance department at Wright State University. She also holds a law degree and is a certified financial planner. She previously worked at Wright-Patt Credit Union for nine years. She’s held her teaching position at WSU for the last five years, and primarily...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BlogHer

How to Normalize Taboo Money Topics With Your Inner Circle

Outside of sensitive topics, like, say, COVID-19, many people choose not to talk about their finances with others. In fact, some see it as completely unnecessary. Why share your salary if you’re the only one earning it, especially if you feel like it’s a fair number? Fair enough. Still, that simple rationale may not be as straightforward as it seems; especially since unequal pay persists in the workplace. In a recent chat with marketing guru, “accidental entrepreneur,” and Cubicle to CEO podcast founder (and former BlogHer speaker) Ellen Yin, we dug more into the mindsets behind finance secrecy, and how we...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bizjournals

Larry Morgan plans national expansion for RL Liquidators

Larry Morgan and Ryan Babineau have made a living solving issues in the liquidation industry. When they've experienced a problem with selling products, they've created their own sales channels for specific inventory. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this...
ECONOMY

