CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

People on the Move

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd has been named Senior Vice President of Business Development and is responsible for...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Champion Impact Capital launches investment platform for local entrepreneurs, backers

A new initiative is underway to connect investors and entrepreneurs in an effort to solve local community challenges brought on by the pandemic. Aided by a $950,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Association’s SPRINT Challenge, Dallas-based impact investor Champion Impact Capital has launched Spark North Texas, an investment platform aimed at funding ideas that will better the lives of local residents.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Engineering#Business Development#Stellar
bizjournals

After nearly running out of money in 2020, Birds Barbershop leaders again envisions expansion

Birds co-founder Jayson Rapaport says the iconic chain nearly ran out of money in 2020, having burnt through most of its savings while its stores were completely shut down for a couple of months in 2020. But with some help from its banker, hundreds of thousands of dollars in in federal funding and a lot of flexibility, it is back from the brink — and nearing pre-Covid levels of staffing and revenue. Click through to read more about how this 15-year-old iconic Austin business is evolving for the new normal.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Data management startup Reltio joins unicorns in $120M funding

Silicon Valley's unicorn herd added a new member on Thursday when data management software company Reltio Inc. took in a $120 million funding round. The Redwood City startup's valuation jumped to $1.7 billion in the late-stage round led by Brighton Park Capital. That's more than triple the $425 million valuation it had when it raised its most recent previous venture round in May 2018.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
bizjournals

Nine low-cost ways to find and connect with quality job candidates

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. No matter what type of business you’re in, there are plenty of qualified job candidates out there to fill open positions within it. However, it’s not always easy to find the best talent in your industry.
JOBS
bizjournals

HBJ reveals 2021 Best Places to Work rankings

The Houston Business Journal celebrated our annual Best Places to Work awards and revealed the company rankings at an awards luncheon on Nov. 4. See which companies came out on top.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
bizjournals

Tampa International Airport preps master plan update for 2022

Tampa International Airport will embark on a 2022 master plan update, 10 years after its last master plan introduced an ambitious multibillion-dollar expansion. The second of that project's three phases is about to wrap up. On Nov. 16 at 2 a.m., the "revolutionary" express curbside lanes will open to the public. The widening of the George J. Bean Parkway will be substantially complete two days later. A new central utility plant will be substantially complete in early December. And the new nine-story SkyCenter One office building continues to add tenants.
TAMPA, FL
bizjournals

Big-ticket items for minimizing your estate

A certified financial planner and adjunct professor at Wright State University discusses the best way for business owners and individuals to reduce their estate and avoid hefty taxes. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bizjournals

Larry Morgan plans national expansion for RL Liquidators

Larry Morgan and Ryan Babineau have made a living solving issues in the liquidation industry. When they've experienced a problem with selling products, they've created their own sales channels for specific inventory. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Trinity Industries strikes $375 million deal to sell highway guardrail line of business to NYC private equity firm

Trinity Industries will sell its highway safety manufacturing arm to New York City-based Monomoy Capital Partners for $375 million, marking the public company’s most recent move as it executes a three-year strategic plan to optimize its fleet, operations and balance sheet. The Dallas-based railcar product and service provider is exiting...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

HUD vouchers to support 3 new Providence housing developments

Six real estate projects recently awarded federal incentives will add more than 100 apartments and preserve more than 50 units across the city. The projects, which include new and existing multifamily developments, got a boost from project-based Section 8 vouchers by the Providence Housing Authority. Pennrose plans to develop 66...
PROVIDENCE, RI
bizjournals

Intel outlines its future of work with a hybrid-first model

The company's 7,000 Silicon Valley workers might not all be on site all the time anymore. The Silicon Valley Business Journal recognizes the philanthropic efforts of Silicon Valley by its businesses and nonprofits with our annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy