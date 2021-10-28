People on the Move

Birds co-founder Jayson Rapaport says the iconic chain nearly ran out of money in 2020, having burnt through most of its savings while its stores were completely shut down for a couple of months in 2020. But with some help from its banker, hundreds of thousands of dollars in in federal funding and a lot of flexibility, it is back from the brink — and nearing pre-Covid levels of staffing and revenue. Click through to read more about how this 15-year-old iconic Austin business is evolving for the new normal.

