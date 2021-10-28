People on the Move

Tampa International Airport will embark on a 2022 master plan update, 10 years after its last master plan introduced an ambitious multibillion-dollar expansion. The second of that project's three phases is about to wrap up. On Nov. 16 at 2 a.m., the "revolutionary" express curbside lanes will open to the public. The widening of the George J. Bean Parkway will be substantially complete two days later. A new central utility plant will be substantially complete in early December. And the new nine-story SkyCenter One office building continues to add tenants.
