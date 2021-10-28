CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoinks! Uber Patrons Will Get to Hail Some Famous Rides This Halloween Weekend

By Natalie Venegas
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to hitch a ride with Shaggy and the gang in the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine or cruise down the street inside a Krabby Patty? Even if you haven’t, Uber is here to make those very specific fantasies come true this Halloween. The company is giving people in three lucky cities the chance to upgrade their rides for spooky season in the form of three cartoon-themed vehicles. Once you know how to get Halloween 2021 themed Uber rides, you’ll want to book it to Miami, Atlanta, or Los Angeles for the holiday.
