The Locust Valley School District’s lawsuit against New York state in response to its school mask mandate continued to take center stage at the district’s Oct. 19 Board of Education meeting. Board Vice President Margaret Marchand did not wear a mask, and Trustee Lauren Themis wore one intermittently, defying the state Department of Health’s mandate that masks be worn in schools by students, faculty, staff and visitors. Many meeting attendees were mask-less as well, which one parent said was permitted, because the policy was only a mandate, not a law.

LOCUST VALLEY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO