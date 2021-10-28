CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With holidays looming, scientists point to additional data showing value of vaccines

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- The summer surge of COVID-19, fueled by the delta variant, raised alarm bells among scientists and citizens alike that unlike prior variants of the virus, this one was different. Those fears solidified in July, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported an outbreak in...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
World Link

Data shows vaccines protect against COVID

For months, local health officials have urgently been pushing for local residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. While the number of vaccinated has increased, after those a strong initial surge early in the year, vaccinations have stalled. Just over 66 percent of adults in Coos County have been vaccinated, leaving the county among the bottom tier in Oregon, where more than 76 percent of all adults have received the COVID vaccine.
AFP

US poised for final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for the age group last week, but since it is distributed through public services, the CDC is also required to recommend it. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the 28 million US children in the age group and beginning to ship them across the country.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Arizona Has Received So Far

It has now been 46 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of October 31, the U.S. has sent 518,696,735 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 158.0% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
AFP

Vaccinate young kids or no? US parents wrestle with the decision

US parents are debating vaccinating their children against Covid-19 after the recent authorization of a shot for young kids paved the way for more immunizations in the country where vaccine hesitancy remains widespread. The authorization last Friday by the US Food and Drug Administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids aged five to 11 paves the way for the innoculation of 28 million children in the United States. The rollout could begin as early as this week, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expected to give the green light after a panel convenes Tuesday to further discuss clinical recommendations. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the United States there have been 8,300 Covid-19 hospitalizations of children aged five to 11, according to the CDC.
