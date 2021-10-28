CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says he believes he has enough votes to pass spending bills

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he thinks he has enough lawmakers on board...

Democratic Rep. Says Biden Wasn't Elected 'To Be FDR': People Wanted Him 'To Be Normal and Stop the Chaos'

In the wake of notable Democratic election losses, one member of Congress is expressing some frustration with her party and President Joe Biden. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is a Virginia Democrat who told colleagues in a post-2020 election call “no one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again.”. Some Democrats have...
Americans are 'upset and uncertain,' Biden says after Virginia loss

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday confronted a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia's gubernatorial election, and new pressure to resolve Democratic bickering and pass his social and climate agenda. In Virginia's closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry...
Biden says he'll make Fed chair announcement 'fairly quickly'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday indicated that his administration is getting closer to announcing a decision on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will stay on as head of the U.S. central bank. In response to a question at a news conference, Biden said an announcement will come "fairly quickly," adding that he's been meeting with economic advisers on the issue and there are "a lot of good choices."
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Expresses Confidence That Joe Manchin Will Finally Support Spending Bill; Senator Says He Is in No Rush as Package Needs More "Input"

Despite the centrist's remark that there is no pressure to get a deal done, President Joe Biden voiced confidence on Tuesday that Sen. Joe Manchin III, a West Virginia Democrat, will eventually sign off on a $1.75 trillion spending bill. Biden also disregarded worries raised by Manchin and others that...
'Enough is enough;' Manchin says it's time to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — “Enough is enough. Just do your job.”. That was U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s message Tuesday to fellow lawmakers, including Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives, who have yet to take up the bipartisan infrastructure bill, a measure that will provide federal dollars for roads, bridges, broadband and other hard infrastructure across the nation.
Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered on his support for President Joe Biden s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week.The West Virginia Democrat's announcement Monday came as Democrats wanted assurances from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. He's one of two key holdout senators whose votes are needed to secure the deal and push it toward passage. Instead, the conservative Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats, urging them to quit holding “hostage” the smaller...
Khanna says he'll vote for infrastructure and social spending bills

Washington — Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna, a leading progressive lawmaker from California, said Sunday he plans to vote in favor of the $1.75 trillion social policy and climate change package unveiled by President Biden last week, as well as a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, when the two plans are brought to the House floor.
