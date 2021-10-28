CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watch The Strokes Play “Call It Fate, Call It Karma” & “At The Door” Live For The First Time In LA

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Strokes’ debut album Is This It just had its 20th anniversary, but the band isn’t sitting around and soaking up the goodwill. Last weekend, the Strokes played a triumphant headlining set at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, with much of the Stereogum staff in attendance. In the months ahead, they’ve got...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Stereogum

Watch Alvvays Debut Two New Songs At Their First Concert Since The Pandemic

The beloved Canadian dream-poppers Alvvays have not played a show since the pandemic began, and they haven’t put out an album since 2017’s Antisocialites. (Please, we’re dying here…) But there’s some good news on both fronts: Alvvays opened for the Strokes at their concert in Los Angeles last night, and they debuted two new songs. Per Setlist.fm, those songs are called “Many Mirrors” and “After The Earthquake,” and presumably they will appear on a new Alvvays album, whenever that happens to materialize. This weekend, the band is playing a Halloween show in San Francisco, and perhaps they will bring along a few more new songs? One can only hope. Check out footage from the show below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Stream Dinosaur Jr.’s Surprise Live Album Emptiness At The Sinclair

Dinosaur Jr. have released a surprise live album, Emptiness At The Sinclair, which is now available to stream. Recorded at the Sinclair in Boston, the album features some newer tracks from this year’s Sweep It Into Space, plus plenty of Dino classics like “Feel The Pain” and “Freak Scene,” among other goodies.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Stereogum

Wild Pink – “Brothers” (Pillow Queens Cover)

The Dublin-based Band To Watch Pillow Queens released their debut album In Waiting a little over a year ago. The last year and a half being what it was, the group got a lot of buzz but couldn’t quite capitalize on it. Now, they’ve announced their largest tour to date, and they’re marking the occasion with a special covers EP.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Colombian Hardcore Band Unidad Ideológica’s Ferocious Self-Titled Debut

Unidad Ideológica are a hardcore band out of Bogotá with a maniacally noisy sound that verges on black metal at times. It’s so fast and visceral, though, that you might just think of it as punk. Whatever you want to call it, it rips. The band’s self-titled debut album, recorded during strict lockdowns earlier in this year, courses with an anger that comes through loud and clear even if you don’t understand Spanish. It sounds like destruction sweeping across the land, and at just 15 minutes total, you might be compelled to relive that destruction several times in a row. Listen below.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

They Threw Us All In A Trench And Stuck A Monument On Top

Everybody in his or her own life needs a hobby, and if you lived in New York in the early years of the 21st century there’s a good chance that hobby was a dance-punk band. Somewhere between late ’90s innovators like the Faint, Les Savy Fav, and the Dismemberment Plan and gleaming mid-aughts hit-makers like the Killers, Bloc Party, and Franz Ferdinand, a movement coalesced in the cooler corners of Brooklyn and Manhattan, founded on ultra-hip late-’70s touchstones like Gang Of Four and Joy Division and Liquid Liquid. There were bands making dance-punk all over North America in those post-Y2K years, from Vancouver’s zanily poppy Hot Hot Heat to Washington, DC’s breathlessly urgent Q And Not U to Toronto’s cock-rockin’ Death From Above 1979. But to those of us watching it arise from afar via the internet, this scene — if you could really call it a scene — was centered in New York, where, as we understood it, the white belts were plentiful and the cocaine flowed like milk and honey.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Casablancas
Person
Albert Hammond Jr.
Person
Bernie Sanders
Stereogum

Spiritualized – “Always Together With You”

Spiritualized have announced a new album, Everything Was Beautiful, the follow-up to 2018’s Album Of The Week-worthy And Nothing Hurt. It will be released on February 25. Project leader J Spaceman recorded it in 11 different studios and, in addition to playing a lot of the instruments himself, also recruited a ton of collaborators and friends (including his own daughter Poppy) to play on it.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Surface’s “The First Time”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. Songwriting is an intuitive thing, and you’d be a total fucking idiot if you interpreted every...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Boston Hardcore Band Pummel’s Extremely Tough New EP Next In Line

The city of Boston has a rich, proud history of reckless, gooned-out hardcore. For decades, Boston bands have been writing songs about their friends letting them down and using those songs to set off sweaty brawls. Pummel are a part of that tradition, and they do their forefathers proud. Pummel...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At The Door#The Strokes#Atlanta#Karma#Stereogum#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Jetway
Stereogum

Frances Forever – “Certified Fool”

Frances Forever — the indie-pop project of Boston’s Frances Garrett, who scored a viral TikTok hit last year with “Space Girl” — is following up their recent debut EP Paranoia Party with a brand new single. The anthemic “Certified Fool” arrives as Frances gears up for a tour supporting Misterwives, which includes their first proper headlining show at the Echo in Los Angeles. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ought Break Up, Members Form New Band Cola

Ought are no more. Today, the Montreal post-punk band announced that they have broken up. “We are no longer active as a band,” they wrote in a statement on their Instagram, continuing:. When we started Ought in 2012 we had no greater aspirations than to play and write music together,...
ROCK MUSIC
101wkqx.com

A girl took an edible for the first time and THIS happened, watch!

She tried to google how to get “unhigh.” I’d make fun of her but we’ve al been there before. Those dang edibles. You have to be SUPER careful when you try them. I remember my first time. I ate an entire raspberry bar and thought the cops were going to bust in any room I went into and arrest me. In my head, I had two options, scream from the anxiety at the top of my lungs, or fall asleep. Terrible, terrible evening. Don’t do drugs kids!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Stereogum

Boss – “Cash ‘Em In”

In recent years, Fucked Up drummer Jonah Falco, also of bands like Career Suicide and Game, has been living in England and producing some of the best records to come out of the great recent wave of UK punk and hardcore. Falco’s recent productions include recored from Chubby And The Gang and the Chisel, two overlapping bands that have been making some truly fired-up old-school street-punk. In retrospect, a 2018 single might’ve told us everything that was about to happen.
MUSIC
Stereogum

YG – “Sign Language”

West Coast rap pillar YG released his last album MY LIFE 4HUNNID about a year ago. Today, he’s back with a new single that once again digs into LA gang culture, YG’s favorite lyrical subject. “Sign Language” is exactly what you’re expecting: A hard and swaggering piece of old-school G-funk that’s full of LA-specific tough talk.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Jónsi’s Surprise New Album Obsidian

Last year, Sigur Rós frontman and multidisciplinary artist Jónsi Birgisson released Shiver, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2010 solo debut Go. Now, Jónsi has swooped in with a surprise third album: Obsidian, which is available to stream. Co-produced and mixed by Paul Corley, Obsidian is inspired by the March 2021...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Read About Echo And The Bunnymen’s First Gig In An Excerpt From Will Sergeant’s New Memoir

The late ’70s were an incredibly fertile time for rock music in England. Punk exploded and soon splintered into new movements, laying the groundwork for the Second British Invasion in the ’80s. In the middle of all that, in Liverpool in 1978, vocalist Ian McCulloch, guitarist Will Sergeant, and bassist Les Pattinson came together to form Echo & The Bunnymen. They’d go on to become one of the definitive bands of the post-punk/new wave generation.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy