Professor of the Practice, Director of Khoury College of Computer Sciences in Seattle. Ian has a PhD in computer science from Sheffield Hallam University and an extensive background in the field of computer sciences. Prior to Northeastern, he was a senior member of the technical staff at the Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute, working on projects focused on the principles of designing massively scalable software architectures for Big Data applications and building knowledge bases both manually and using machine learning to support engineering tasks.

