This week’s episodes 11-12 of Dali and the Cocky Prince is eating a meal with half good dishes and half awful dishes but together its thematically coherent. We need the bad in order to appreciate the good, though this drama romance doesn’t need to put the leads through the ringer in order for them to love and cherish each other, they are capable of that already based on how emotionally wise each are. Moo Hak was the star of these two episodes, he was there for Dali whether having fun together or being her bedrock when all the weight of the world falls on her shoulders. That he doesn’t care she’s adopted was expected, but that he has such maturity in calling out his dad’s failings as well as confronting his shitty stepmother was applause-worthy. Normally he yells at everyone when displeased and watching his quiet pain conveyed as raw decades long surpressed emotion in that family scene was heartbreaking.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO