This past summer was the hottest on record in the U.S. ever. It's one measure of how quickly and dramatically the planet is already being affected by climate change. World leaders are in Glasgow, Scotland, trying to agree on a plan to address a warming planet. President Biden is there, and today he announced an annual $3 billion Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience. It's aimed at supporting developing countries and communities that are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO