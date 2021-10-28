CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Halloween, half-term add date, housing switch application

thetech.com
 8 days ago

Nov. 1 is the last day to add half-term subjects offered in the second half...

thetech.com

Comments / 0

Related
thetech.com

Half-term classes, flu shots

Oct. 22 is the last day of classes for half-term subjects offered in the first half of the term. Oct. 25 is the first day of classes for half-term subjects offered in the second half of the term and for second quarter physical education classes. All students are required to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
keengamer.com

A Boy And His Blob Gets Launch Date For Switch

The Switch port of the HD version of the adorable Wii platformer, A Boy and His Blob, just got a launch date. Switch owners will be able to dive into this cute little adventure starting on November 4th. Ziggurat Interactive first announced the game’s Switch release earlier this month. The newly announced launch date means players have just a couple more weeks to wait.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech
Shropshire Star

Top ten attractions in the region to visit this half term break

Wondering what to do with the children next week? Here are our latest picks of some of the fine family-fun attractions you can enjoy across the West Midlands and Shropshire over the half term holiday. WEST MIDLAND SAFARI PARK. With its drive-through safari, adventure theme park, virtual reality river ride...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy