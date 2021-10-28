CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Faceoff: Gainsborough's 'Blue Boy' and Wiley's 'Portrait of a Young Gentleman'

By Susan Stamberg
ksjd.org
 7 days ago

Thomas Gainsborough's 18th century painting Blue Boy...

www.ksjd.org

Art in America

Native Song: Marie Watt’s Communal Incantations in Fabric

“Once, there were songs for everything.” Marie Watt, whose solo show “Companion Species (At What Cost)” runs through January 9, 2022, at the Hunterdon Art Museum in Clifton, New Jersey, is speaking in her Portland, Oregon, studio, with the debris from making fabric sculptures and installations all around her. She is talking to me about craft, writing, art, and history. Before long, the conversation turns to music, songs both ancient and modern. She’s just quoted a member of the Mvskoke (Creek) Nation, Joy Harjo—current poet laureate of the United States and the first Native American to be so honored—as a...
CLIFTON, NJ
wustl.edu

Sheldon Scott’s ‘Portrait, number 1 man’ at Kemper Art Museum

No one knows how rice came to South Carolina. The plant is not native to the Americas. But records show that barrels of rice arrived in the port of Charles Town at least as early as 1672. By 1800, Carolina Golden Rice, derived from Madagascar seeds, was the state’s most important export.
VISUAL ART
artsy.net

At the Whitney, Jennifer Packer’s Portraits Capture the Messiness of Memory and Trauma

Jennifer Packer ’s oil painting Blessed Are Those Who Mourn (Breonna! Breonna!) (2020) is a mustard-colored peek into a person’s life. This canvas is currently on view at theWhitney Museum’s new exhibition “Jennifer Packer: The Eye Is Not Satisfied With Seeing.” Open through April 2022, the show is the second iteration of the traveling exhibition that debuted at London’s Serpentine Galleries. With over 30 works, it is the largest survey of the artist’s oeuvre thus far.
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Hans Holbein’s Portraits Defined—and Immortalized—Tudor England’s Elite

German artist Hans Holbein the Younger created his most famous portraits while working as a court painter for Henry VIII in 16th-century England. Holbein took great pains to decorate his subjects and their surroundings with clues to their identities: Fine silk clothes, gems, books, furry creatures and gilded inscriptions all hint at the family ties, class, occupations and ambitions of his sitters.
VISUAL ART
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrated "Hottieween" in a Skin-Tight Fairy Costume (Wings Included)

I'm willing to bet Megan Thee Stallion (and her nail artist) hasn't gotten a wink of sleep since Oct. 1, but it was well worth it for the sizzling outfits and scary looks she delivered all month long. To round out spooky season, Megan fully embraced the spirit of Halloween by hosting a "Hottieween 2021" party, where she broke out a skin-tight fairy costume that's basically a PG-13 adaptation of Tinker Bell's classic look.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Buys All Remaining Seats At NYC Dance Show, Brings Swizz Beatz As Guest

After spending what felt like a couple of years out of the limelight and holed up on his Wyoming ranch, Kanye West is all-the-way back in the limelight. Since releasing his tenth studio album, Donda, at the end of August, the 44-year-old Graduation rapper has been spotted all over the world and has been setting up shop everywhere from Malibu to Belgium.
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

ARTnews Market Brief: Authentic Warhol Sold Among $250 Fakes, Napoleon’s Wife’s Tiaras Head to Auction, and More

New York Collective Hides Authentic Warhol in Sale of $250 Fakes New York art collective MSCHF is selling nearly 1,000 images of an Andy Warhol drawing—one of which is the original work itself—for $250. The group is selling the stash through a website called the Museum of Forgeries. MSCHF purchased Fairies, the authentic 1954 ballpoint pen drawing, depicting three winged figures; the collective said it is worth $20,000. MSCHF’s 999 copies and Warhol’s drawing are are being billed as a grouping titled Possibly Real Copy Of ‘Fairies’ by Andy Warhol. It could be considered an artwork in its own right, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

$20 M. Van Gogh to Be Auctioned Under Restitution Settlement with Heirs of Persecuted Collectors

A landscape scene by van Gogh sold under duress by its original German-Jewish owner and looted from another in the years leading up to World War II is coming to auction. It will be auctioned next month on November 11 in New York as part of the $200 million impressionist collection of Texas oil magnate Edwin Cox, who died in November 2020. The money from the sale will be included in a settlement agreement to the heirs of Max Meirowsky, Alexandrine de Rothschild, and representatives for Cox’s estate. Van Gogh’s Meules de blé (1888) is a work on paper depicting an outdoor...
VISUAL ART
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Bold Colors, Beads & Purple Disco Ball Heels to Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

When it comes to fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross will always make a statement. On Tuesday night, the “Black-ish” star arrived at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles wearing a bright, blue beaded crop top that featured wide, boxy sleeves. Ross completed her look with a red midi skirt and a multi-colored Gucci purse. She tied her look together with a pair of diamond cuffed earrings. When it came to footwear, she opted for a pair of sparkly pointed, square-toe heels. For its fashion show, Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the Walk of Fame for a runway of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Andy Warhol’s $20M-plus portrait of Basquiat to go on view at Nets games

An Andy Warhol portrait of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that’s expected to fetch more than $20 million at auction next month will be shown off by Christie’s at two Nets home games. The 1982 Warhol work will hang in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for two days during the Nets season opening games...
NBA

