The Panthers dropped their fourth straight game of the season after an embarrassing Week 7 performance and now sit at 3-4 after seven games. Carolina looked disjointed all day, and were completely outmatched by a team who were 1-5 and had lost their last two games by a combined total of 51 points before the game began. I’m struggling to find things to say about this team after the turd they laid yesterday, so below is one takeaway I had from yesterday’s disaster.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO