World No.39 Sebastian Korda will take on World No.28 Marin Cilic in the round of 32 of the Paris Masters on November 3 2021. It has been a very disappointing time for Korda on the hard courts since the Citi Open in August. Over the past six tournaments, the American hasn’t managed to go past the second round, which is not healthy for a youngster’s confidence. That said, there are plenty of expectations from the talented 21-year-old and he will be pretty pleased after beating Aslan Karatsev in the opening round of the Paris Masters. It is also not to be forgotten that Korda has also reached the finals of two tournaments on the hard courts, earlier in the year.

