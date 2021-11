News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Over 450 million used household electronics & old computers in the United States alone can be recycled. In 2009, according to Albert Boufarah, CEO of electronics & laptop recycling company SAMR Inc., only 29% of these devices were recycled. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “computers and related equipment account for more than 2% of all waste,” a percentage that will continue to rise as technology advances and the U.S. population grows. This means that about 2,000 tons of electronic waste is disposed of annually (according to the EPA). Trends are showing that number moving upwards rapidly as we continue to upgrade our technology.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO