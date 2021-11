Alleyoops are increasingly a staple of NBA offenses. As teams run more and more pick and rolls — with more and more spacing — defenses are stretched further and further across the full expanse of the court. And very often one defender has to guard both a shooter in the corner and tag the roller to prevent a lob for a dunk. It’s a hard job, and it’s part of the reason why alongside the three-point revolution, dunks as a percentage of field goals have been increasing steadily over the last several years, from 4.7 percent in 2014-15 to 5.7 percent so far this season.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO