US posts weakest growth of pandemic recovery on supply woes

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period as snarled supply chains and a surge in COVID-19 cases throttled spending and investment. Gross domestic product expanded at a 2% annualized rate following a 6.7% pace in the...

www.arcamax.com

Related
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Federal Reserve Starts Taper, Preaches Patience On Inflation; Dow Jones Rises

The Federal Reserve's long-awaited taper announcement landed as expected on Wednesday. But the real news from the Fed meeting was that policymakers seemed to stretch out the timing for an easing of inflation pressures. As Fed chief Jerome Powell discussed the Fed's patient approach, the Dow Jones reversed from modest losses as all the major indexes hit record highs.
BUSINESS
CNN

The Fed begins stepping on the brakes

New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve has been pushing the economic stimulus pedal to the metal nonstop since March 2020. For the first time since the pandemic erupted on the global stage, it's easing off the gas. Buying billions of dollars worth of government bonds and other assets...
BUSINESS
WKBN

Feds take first steps in raising interest rates

The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that now looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

