Evie Clair was the prodigious teen singer on America’s Got Talent season 12 in 2017. Evie, who lost her father to cancer during the competition, recently paid a touching tribute to another AGT contestant, Nightbirde, amid her cancer battle. Now AGT viewers are not only curious about where Evie Clair is, but also want to know if she is in a relationship. Evie Clair’s boyfriend, Clancy Thomas, has largely slipped under the radar, but fans certainly took notice when the young singer announced her engagement to him. Now fans are asking who Clancy Thomas is and what he does for a living, which we reveal here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO