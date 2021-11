As commercial real estate investment professionals, we’re called on to make wise decisions, yet we’re awash in often meaningless and contradictory information that passes for “data.” But how to sort the wheat from the chaff? How to form an integrated perspective that galvanizes investor interest and enables action, and most importantly, results? During this three-part course, Yardi Matrix Vice President Jeff Adler will help you identify the best information to use and evaluate it more critically, drawing on extensive real estate investment experience and access to comprehensive real estate data and analysis.

