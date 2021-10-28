Stand Down for Veterans in St. Cloud on Thursday

With winter approaching, the website 24/7 Tempo just released its list of best winter destinations in every state. In a state that prides itself in making the most of the winter season, it's hard to pick just one place in Minnesota as our best winter destination. From St. Paul's Winter Carnival to Duluth's Bentleyville, International Falls' Ice Box Days to Ely's Winter Festival, Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest to Sandstone's Ice Festival -- there's no shortage of events and activities for cold-weather enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the folks at 24/7 Tempo have undertaken the task of narrowing down Minnesota's ultimate winter destination...and it's one you likely didn't see coming!

