Energy Industry

TotalEnergies profit jumps more than expected as prices soar

By Francois de Beaupuy
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotalEnergies SE’s third-quarter profit rose by more than expected, making the French oil and gas producer the latest beneficiary of high energy prices. While an energy supply crunch is wreaking havoc on Europe’s economy, it’s lifting the earnings of major producers to multiyear highs. Norway’s Equinor ASA reported a tenfold jump...

