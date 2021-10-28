CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biconomy raises $11.5M through CoinList token sale

By Sam Bourgi
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultichain transaction network Biconomy has concluded a public token sale of its BICO cryptocurrency, onboarding more than 12,500 new tokenholders in the process, the company announced Thursday. The public sale, which was facilitated by token listing platform CoinList, raised a cumulative $11.5 million. More than 850,000 people registered for...

cointelegraph.com

