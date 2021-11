SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings home opener is in the books after a year and a half away and an empty arena with no fans. Last season, fans watched the Kings from outside the stadium, during a pandemic with no end in sight. “That was really hard to see. I felt sorry for the team. I know they play off the energy from the fans,” said Carol Cook. Fake fans kept seats warm inside the Golden 1 Center. “I’m tired of the cutouts in the seats. To have real people is great,” said Jim Cook. Rules were in place for the Kings home opener, masks...

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO