CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Axios What's Next

By Jennifer A. Kingson
Axios
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat jobs are people shopping for amid the pandemic — and the "great resignation"? The job search site Indeed gave Erica Pandey a glimpse of what they're seeing. Today's reader photo comes from Jack O'Donnell, who saw something novel in a California hotel. Lately you folks have been on...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Axios Future

Send feedback, tips and — why not — more reasons why I'd be a terrible umpire to bryan.walsh@axios.com. 🚨 On Thursday at 11am ET, I'll be moderating a virtual panel on machine learning and national security at Labelbox Accelerate. Register here. Today's Smart Brevity count: 1,655 words or about 6...
NETFLIX
Axios

Axios Generate

🎶 XTC's album "Skylarking" turns 35 this week and their pop craftsmanship is evident on today's intro tune... This is shaping up as a critical week for climate policy in the U.S. and worldwide, Ben writes. Driving the news: Democrats are in the final stages of trying to craft the...
MUSIC
Axios

Axios Closer

It's over: No longer can Federal Reserve officials own — or actively trade — individual stocks or bonds, Axios' Ivana Saric and I report. Also new: Policymakers and senior staff are limited to investments like mutual funds. They have to get permission to buy or sell anything and they "generally" must give 45 days' notice.
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios China

Send suggested topics and feedback my way. Email me at bethany@axios.com, or just hit reply. 1 big thing: Unheeded warnings hurt Chinese Canadians. For years Canadian officials prioritized trade with China and ignored warnings from Chinese Canadians that the Chinese government presented a serious political and moral challenge, a Canadian journalist argues in a new book.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Axios

Axios Vitals

😎 Happy Friday, Vitals readers. Today's newsletter is 869 words or a 3-minute read. This winter probably won't bring another crushing COVID wave, experts say. Why it matters: Last winter was the deadliest phase of the pandemic, and many Americans are braced for cold weather to once again usher in a surge in cases and deaths. But there are good reasons to think this year won't be nearly as bad.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

What's next after the release of Meng Wanzhou?

By the time photographers captured the long embrace shared by Michael Kovrig and his wife, Vina Nadjibulla, on the tarmac of Toronto's Pearson airport one month ago, he had spent over 1,000 days in a concrete cell in China. It was an emotional reunion because, as Canadians knew, it was...
POLITICS
realtrends.com

Another profitable quarter for Realogy, but what’s next?

Realogy made a profit for the fifth straight quarter. But the brokerage conglomerate faces questions about how its business is diversifying especially amid a slightly cooler housing market. The company behind Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Better Homes and Gardens, Sotheby’s Realty and Corcoran reported $114 million in third quarter net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Axios

Hertz discloses share sale plan amid Tesla drama

Hertz on Wednesday disclosed that certain shareholders plan to sell 37.1 million shares via a public offering, up to $500 million of which will be repurchased by the car rental giant. Why it matters: This comes amid a bizarre conflict between Hertz and Tesla over whether or not Hertz agreed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The University Of Chicago
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
newspressnow.com

Biden's plan punishes retirees

President Joe Biden’s plan to build America back better is much more costly than most everyone anticipated. The budget reconciliation bill currently stuck in the House is perhaps the most expensive single piece of legislation in history. Even a few members of his own party are uncomfortable voting for it.
U.S. POLITICS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy