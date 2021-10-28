CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

TRACES – Opening Reception

newcanaanite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carriage Barn Arts Center will be exhibiting the artwork of Evelyn Harvey from...

newcanaanite.com

culturemap.com

Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino presents Liz Cohen: "The Poet" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino presents "The Poet," the gallery's first solo exhibition for contemporary artist Liz Cohen. Cohen's constructivist installation Him...
VISUAL ART
hudsonvalley360.com

Artist Reception: WinterOver

Artist Reception: “WinterOver?” Sunday 10.24.21, 5-7pm “WinterOver?” has moved to its long-term home at Time & Space Limited in Hudson, NY where it will withstand the weather that comes with the Fall, Winter and Spring. Come celebrate this nine artist installation on Sunday, October 24th, from 5-7pm. “WinterOver?” Artist Reception Sunday, October 24th, from 5-7pm. Featuring the sculpture of Pamela Blum, Jeremy K. Bullis, Nurya Chana, Dan Devine, Mimi Graminski, Chiarra Hughes-Mba, Linda Mussmann, Gelah Penn, and Katharine Umsted. Curated by George Spencer Hosted by Time & Space, Ltd. 434 Columbia Street, Hudson NY, 12534 On view 24/7 through Spring 2022 George Spencer, the curator of “WinterOver?”, asked the artists to produce outdoor sculptures that will deteriorate over time. With the pieces standing in the yard of TSL for 6 months they will be exposed to nature’s extreme elements. Heat, wind, rain, snow, insects, mold, and mushrooms will cause the work to bend, crack, warp, fade and dissolve. Spencer uses this deterioration as a metaphor for the destructive changes (like the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the countless unnecessary deaths resulting from the incompetent response to COVID-19, the attack on the Capitol, and so much more) occurring in the world around us. In the early Spring of 2022 the artists will be asked to revisit their work and assess the damage done during the Winter months. Is their sculpture still standing; do only fragments remain; it is disfigured but still recognizable? (Much like the questions Spencer asks about our Country.) What then is the individual artist’s response to these changes? Do they rebuild; build something new; make repairs; or leave things as they are? (These are the questions we must constantly ask ourselves about life.) We hope you enjoy watching the progress of the pieces in “WinterOver?” in the months to come. There is always something exciting to check out at TSL: with new and classic films shown multiple times a day; a diverse group of artists’ work on exhibit in the large indoor gallery; live performances; special presentations from the TSL archives; Ku-Ki Shokudo Bento Boxes made-to-order on the weekends; and a treasure trove of books, knick-knacks and antiques for sale in the TSL Stuff Store. You can also see the sculptures’ evolution on the TSL and individual artists’ instagram accounts. We look forward to seeing you on Sunday!
HUDSON, NY
culturemap.com

Gray Contemporary presents Nicole Anona Banowetz: "Accretion" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The sculpture "Accretion" by Nicole Anona Banowetz is a cave, which is a natural void, but it is also in a process of growth or increase. The space is alive with organic reproducing cellular shapes which spill down the walls. Land becomes body.
VISUAL ART
palmbeachculture.com

Artist Reception: Mastering the Medium

This gathering of six female artists across various mediums honors the fine line that has long existed between craft and fine art. Ceramics, quilting, and jewelry making have long been overlooked as women’s work. This group of women creating their own quilts without patterns, imagining jewelry as sculptural objects, and creating abstract wall works with wooden utensils are among the many female artists who adapt a medium associated with craft into works of fine art.
DESIGN
osidenews.com

O’side ArtWalls Reception – November 4

Oceanside CA— Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation’s O’side ArtWalls will be presenting Melissa Nabulsi and her paintings at a Free reception, Thursday, Nov. 4, 5:30-7:30 at O’side Bakery, 3815 Mission Ave, Suite 101. In 2014, Melissa began her artistic journey with paint. “The story of any painting is the colors I...
OCEANSIDE, CA
culturemap.com

Blaffer Art Museum presents Molly Zuckerman-Hartung: "Comic Relief" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Blaffer Art Museum will host the opening reception of Molly Zuckerman-Hartung: "Comic Relief," the first major museum survey devoted to the iconoclastic American artist, writer, and educator. Featuring over 100 artworks made across the past 20 years, this exhibition celebrates multiple dimensions of Zuckerman-Hartung’s punk-influenced aesthetic - tracing an expansive practice that spans assemblage, paintings and sculptures, drawings and prints, photographs, writing, and performance. The event will feature a special concert performance by the San Antonio-based Chicana punk band FEA.
MUSEUMS
perrysburg.com

Opening reception for veterans art show Sunday

The public is welcome to the opening reception for the fifth biennial Veterans Art Show of Northwest Ohio Sunday, November 7, at 2 p.m. An Ohio-based, contemporary sculptor, Heather Tarolli, who works primarily in metal, stained glass and ceramics, will give a talk on “Freedom of Emotions Though Art.” Registration is required at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, extension 119. Ms…
VISUAL ART
Daily Gate City

Reception set for November featured artist

During the month of November, the Keokuk Art Center will exhibit a collection of oil paintings by Quincy artist Tim O’Neal. After graduating from Quincy University, Tim became an art teacher in Clark County where he taught for over 30 years. After working primarily with colored pencils during most of...
QUINCY, IL
culturemap.com

Artspace111 presents Douglas Blagg and Suzanne Gentling: "Town & Country" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Artspace111 will present "Town & Country," featuring the art of Douglas Blagg and Suzanne Gentling. Both from important North Texas artist families, Blagg and Gentling offer opposite views of the Texas landscape in the realist tradition.
VISUAL ART
365thingsinhouston.com

Colors of a Place Opening Reception at Archway Gallery

Archway Gallery in Montrose presents an in-person opening reception for Colors of a Place, featuring new paintings and mixed media collages by Harold Joiner. The exhibition’s title refers to the American Southwest. Having grown up in New Mexico, Joiner has had a lifelong love for the region. Deserts have a beauty of their own kind; Joiner has traveled through, and lived in, some of the world’s notable deserts.
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

DORF presents "Own it, examine it, and confront it head on" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. DORF will open its 2021–2022 exhibition season with the presentation of "Own it, examine it, and confront it head on," an interdisciplinary project featuring visual and performance art that examines rape culture, survivor justice, and healing. This project addresses critical issues in our community and offers an empathic space for artists and visitors to learn, process, and remove shame and stigmas associated with a difficult, but pervasive, problem in our society.
VISUAL ART
The Independent Newspapers

ACA hosts artist reception for Karla Wong

The artist reception for the colorful and dreamlike art show called “Tales and Stories” by Karla Wong took place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Addison Center for the Arts (ACA) gallery. The artist Karla Wong and her friends came with a giant pot of homemade tamales, as they were...
ADDISON, IL
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
culturemap.com

Foltz Fine Art presents Ibsen Espada: "Abrasive Silence" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Foltz Fine Art presents "Ibsen Espada: Abrasive Silence," featuring over 50 recent paintings by the Houston artist. Espada has established himself as one of the most important contemporary Texas painters, working in a personal mode of gestural abstraction. Known for his unique use of materials, Espada utilizes carborundum as a new element in his latest body of work which enhances and activates the surface with its distinct texture and coarseness.
HOUSTON, TX
SFStation.com

"Mirage" VIP Opening Reception

Enjoy an exclusive look of the "Mirage" duo exhibition during our VIP Opening Reception on Friday, Oct. 22nd, 6-9PM at Voss Gallery!. RSVP to enjoy a special viewing of the "Mirage" duo exhibition in an elevated and COVID-friendly environment. Meet the artists and fellow art lovers while taking pleasure in New Contemporary paintings by Jennifer Banzaca and Joshua Nissen King--in addition to a curated selection of regional artists in the gallery's lower level space "The Down Low." Sparkling wine and an artwork-inspired cocktail will be served; cocktail attire encouraged.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
culturemap.com

Dimmitt Contemporary Art presents "Randal Ford: A Collection of Animal Portraits" book signing and opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dimmitt Contemporary Art will host a book signing and exhibition opening with photographer Randal Ford. This collection of intimate photographs captured by Ford showcase a variety of species across the animal kingdom exploring each animal's personality and behavior.
VISUAL ART
365thingsinhouston.com

Supernova: Contemporary Art Exhibition Opening Reception at The Grogan Gallery

The Grogan Gallery hosts a free opening reception for Supernova—featuring contemporary artwork by David Hardaker, Carlos Gamez de Francisco, M. Clark, and Juan Carlos Navarro—at in the Greater Heights. The group exhibition of abstract and surrealist artwork introduces Houston collectors to a fresh series of hypnotic, round canvases by David...
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Lorena Morales: "The Home I Carry with Me" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The evolving nature of home and the significance of what this carries for an individual and their identity in a rapidly changing world is the impetus behind the most recent work of contemporary visual artist, Lorena Morales. She expertly translates the elements of line, form, shape, and space into dynamic expressions of place in time.
VISUAL ART

