Your Kent City Eagles Varsity soccer had its season cut short in a loss to the (would be) district champions, Tri-County in the first round of districts. The first-round district match-up would be a rematch from an earlier match that resulted in a 2-2 tie. It would also be a game that Kent City that spoiled the Viking’s first-place conference goals. Unfortunately, mistakes would plague the Eagles all night, and found ourselves in a hole too big to recover from. Resulting in an early exit in the post-season tournament.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO