Rice, TX

GC Football Previews: Rice can clinch a playoff spot with win at Scurry-Rosser

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
 6 days ago
 Daily Sun File photo/Paul Borsellini Zack Myers scrambles with blocker Brayden Harwell (4) leading the way.

Rice at Scurry-Rosser

7:30 p.m. Friday

At Wildcat Stadium

Records: Rice 3-4, 2-2 in District 7-3A DII; Scurry-Rosser 3-5, 1-3 in 7-3A DII.

Players to Watch: Rice: QB Zack Meyers, RB/LB Juan Paredes, RB Richard McCoy, OL Ethan Gray, OL Taylor Hrnjek; S-R: QB Tanner Vaughn, DL Coleman Lacour, OL Tyler West, DL Emilio Gutierrez.

Update: Rice is now 2-2 in the district race with two games left. The Bulldogs travel to Scurry-Rosser, which is 1-3 in the district race after beating Dallas Gateway 35-0 last week. The Dawgs finish the regular season at home against rival Blooming Grove on Nov. 5.

Blooming Grove is also 2-2 after battling first-place Palmer last Friday in a close 29-22 loss. BG plays winless Gateway Friday and ends the regular season at Rice on Nov. 5.

Mildred is 1-3 but if Rice loses to Scurry-Rosser and to Blooming Grove, which can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Gateway on Friday, and Mildred wins its final two games against Edgewood, which has already clinched a playoff berth, and Scurry-Rosser, Mildred could claim the final playoff spot.

But that's a lot to consider, and all Rice has to do is beat Scurry-Rosser this week to reach the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year.

Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana, TX
