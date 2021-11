A DANDY DEBUT – Forty years to the day since Isiah Thomas made his Pistons debut, the most ballyhooed Pistons draft pick since, Cade Cunningham, got his feet wet in the first Pistons win of the season. Even if Cunningham was rusty – he shot just 1 of 8 and missed all five of his 3-point attempts – his impact on the offense was evident in the ball movement, spacing and quality of shots the Pistons got while he was on the court, especially in his first-quarter minutes.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO